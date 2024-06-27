Drawing from his blockbuster podcast “The Way I Heard It”, this cinematic tour de force will take viewers to the frontlines of the American Revolution, World War II, the Civil Rights movement, and more. Part mystery, part history – each harrowing tale tells a story you’ve never heard, about the patriots who built our country. From the legendary rebels we call the “Founding Fathers” to unknown Marines of Iwo Jima – these are the Americans who risked everything to build the country we love and call home. The American heroes who gave us… something to stand for!
Cast
Stephen A. Elkins
Karl Krause
Todd Terry
Mike Rowe
Self
Margie Alfonso
Senior Mourner
Alden Anderson
British Red Coat
John Armstrong
James Madison
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Bryce Barfield
Arlington Visitor
Cheryl Barnard
Diner
DirectorJonathan Coussens
WriterMike Rowe
ComposerChas Tackett, Josh Tackett, Stephen Tackett