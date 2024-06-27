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Poster of Something to Stand for with Mike Rowe
8.9
Kinoafisha Films Something to Stand for with Mike Rowe
8.9

Something to Stand for with Mike Rowe

, 2024
Something to Stand For with Mike Rowe
USA / History / 18+
Poster of Something to Stand for with Mike Rowe
8.9

Synopsis

Drawing from his blockbuster podcast “The Way I Heard It”, this cinematic tour de force will take viewers to the frontlines of the American Revolution, World War II, the Civil Rights movement, and more. Part mystery, part history – each harrowing tale tells a story you’ve never heard, about the patriots who built our country. From the legendary rebels we call the “Founding Fathers” to unknown Marines of Iwo Jima – these are the Americans who risked everything to build the country we love and call home. The American heroes who gave us… something to stand for!

Cast

Stephen A. Elkins
Karl Krause
Todd Terry
Mike Rowe
Self
Margie Alfonso
Senior Mourner
Alden Anderson
British Red Coat
John Armstrong
James Madison
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Barbie Bailey
Older Wife
Bryce Barfield
Arlington Visitor
Cheryl Barnard
Diner
Director Jonathan Coussens
Writer Mike Rowe
Composer Chas Tackett, Josh Tackett, Stephen Tackett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 June 2024
Worldwide Gross $1,358,690
Production Impact Productions, MRW Productions, MikeRoweWorks Foundation
Also known as
Something to Stand For with Mike Rowe

Film rating

8.9
Rate 11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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