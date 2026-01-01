Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Weekend de vis
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Weekend de vis

Weekend de vis

Weekend de vis 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $1,003
Also known as
Weekend de vis
Director
Ovidiu Georgescu
Cast
Ioana Mărcoiu
Teodora Calagiu
Damian Victor Oancea
Madalina Anea
Radu Andrei Micu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more