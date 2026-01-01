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Poster of Otdokhnut po-lyudski
2.9
Kinoafisha Films Otdokhnut po-lyudski
2.9

Otdokhnut po-lyudski

, 2024
Otdokhnut po-lyudski
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Otdokhnut po-lyudski
2.9

Cast

Nastasya Samburskaya
Nastasya Samburskaya
Larisa
Marina Fedunkiv
Marina Fedunkiv
Ira
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Valera
Vadim Dubrovin
Vadim Dubrovin
Igor
Igor Chekhov
Aleksandr
Evgeniya Kapralova
Evgeniya Kapralova
Upravlyayushchaya
Svetlana Prosvirnina
Khoreograf
Tatyana Smirnova
Zhenshchina
Oleg Solodukhin
Muzhchina
Director Andrey Nikiforov
Writer Mariya Alekseeva, Ramil Karipov, Dmitriy Kaznacheev
Composer Igor Babaev, Ilya Zudin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2024
Production MAYVEYSTUDIYA
Also known as
Otdokhnut po-lyudski, Отдохнуть по-людски

Film rating

2.9
Rate 14 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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