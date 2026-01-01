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2.9
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Otdokhnut po-lyudski
2.9
Otdokhnut po-lyudski
, 2024
Otdokhnut po-lyudski
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.9
Cast
Nastasya Samburskaya
Larisa
Marina Fedunkiv
Ira
Fyodor Lavrov
Valera
Vadim Dubrovin
Igor
Igor Chekhov
Aleksandr
Evgeniya Kapralova
Upravlyayushchaya
Svetlana Prosvirnina
Khoreograf
Tatyana Smirnova
Zhenshchina
Oleg Solodukhin
Muzhchina
Director
Andrey Nikiforov
Writer
Mariya Alekseeva
,
Ramil Karipov
,
Dmitriy Kaznacheev
Composer
Igor Babaev
,
Ilya Zudin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2024
Production
MAYVEYSTUDIYA
Also known as
Otdokhnut po-lyudski, Отдохнуть по-людски
More
Film rating
2.9
Rate
14
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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