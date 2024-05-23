8.6Pujar Sarki
Pujar Sarki, 2024
Nepal / Drama / 18+
Cast
Aaryan Sigdel
Pujar Sarki
Pradeep Khadka
Maita Bahadur
Paul Shah
Anjana Baraili
Parikshya Limbu
Prem Subba
Lokendra Lekhak
Mohan Niroula
Subash Gajurel
Tara Sharma
Director Dinesh Raut
Writer Bikash Subedi
Composer Subash Bhusal
Film details
Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 23 May 2024
Release date
|26 June 2024
|Great Britain
|12A
|23 May 2024
|Nepal
|30 May 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Worldwide Gross $2,141
Production Kingdom Network
Also known as
Pujar Sarki
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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