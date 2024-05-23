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Poster of Pujar Sarki
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Pujar Sarki
8.6

Pujar Sarki

, 2024
Pujar Sarki
Nepal / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pujar Sarki
8.6

Cast

Aaryan Sigdel
Pujar Sarki
Pradeep Khadka
Maita Bahadur
Paul Shah
Anjana Baraili
Parikshya Limbu
Prem Subba
Lokendra Lekhak
Mohan Niroula
Subash Gajurel
Tara Sharma
Director Dinesh Raut
Writer Bikash Subedi
Composer Subash Bhusal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 23 May 2024
Release date
26 June 2024 Great Britain 12A
23 May 2024 Nepal
30 May 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $2,141
Production Kingdom Network
Also known as
Pujar Sarki

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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