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Poster of Clotilda: The Return Home
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Clotilda: The Return Home
6.4

Clotilda: The Return Home

, 2024
Clotilda: The Return Home
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Clotilda: The Return Home
6.4

Synopsis

Descendants of Cudjo Lewis and Gumpa Lee, survivors of the last American slave ship, embark on a journey to fulfill their ancestors' dream of returning to their ancestral home, accompanied by National Geographic Explorer Tara Roberts.

Cast

Tara Roberts
Self
Composer Bankey Ojo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 17 June 2024
World premiere 17 June 2024
Also known as
Clotilda: The Return Home

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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