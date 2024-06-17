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6.4
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Clotilda: The Return Home
6.4
Clotilda: The Return Home
, 2024
Clotilda: The Return Home
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
Descendants of Cudjo Lewis and Gumpa Lee, survivors of the last American slave ship, embark on a journey to fulfill their ancestors' dream of returning to their ancestral home, accompanied by National Geographic Explorer Tara Roberts.
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Cast
Tara Roberts
Self
Composer
Bankey Ojo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
44 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
17 June 2024
World premiere
17 June 2024
Also known as
Clotilda: The Return Home
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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