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Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
5.8
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
, 2024
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Filming locations
5.8
Synopsis
After creating one of the world's largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic's support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters.
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Cast
Mona Ainu'u
Self - Minister of Natural Resources, Niue
Alan Friedlander
Self - Chief Scientist, Pristine Seas
Launoa Gataua
Self - Principal Fisheries Officer, Niue
JinNam Hopotoa
Self - Communications & Media, Now Project
Ryan Jenkinson
Self - Expedition Leader, Pristine Seas
Brendon Pasisi
Self - Manager, Now Project
Coral Pasisi
Self - President, Tofia Niue
Lavea Puheke
Self - Tãoga Niue Museum & Cultural Center
Enric Sala
Self - Founder, National Geographic Pristine Seas
Dalton Tagelagi
Self - Premier, Niue
Composer
Raphaelle Thibaut
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
7 June 2024
World premiere
7 June 2024
Also known as
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue, Az édenkert megmentői: A Niue-misszió, Protegendo o Paraíso: A História de Niue, Protegiendo el paraíso: La isla de Niue
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
12
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
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