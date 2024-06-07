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5.8
Kinoafisha Films Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
5.8

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

, 2024
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Documentary / 18+
5.8

Synopsis

After creating one of the world's largest marine protected areas in 2016 with National Geographic's support, Niue invites Pristine Seas back to assess changes using advanced tech and plan a sustainable future for their waters.

Cast

Mona Ainu'u
Self - Minister of Natural Resources, Niue
Alan Friedlander
Self - Chief Scientist, Pristine Seas
Launoa Gataua
Self - Principal Fisheries Officer, Niue
JinNam Hopotoa
Self - Communications & Media, Now Project
Ryan Jenkinson
Self - Expedition Leader, Pristine Seas
Brendon Pasisi
Self - Manager, Now Project
Coral Pasisi
Self - President, Tofia Niue
Lavea Puheke
Self - Tãoga Niue Museum & Cultural Center
Enric Sala
Self - Founder, National Geographic Pristine Seas
Dalton Tagelagi
Self - Premier, Niue
Composer Raphaelle Thibaut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 June 2024
World premiere 7 June 2024
Also known as
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue, Az édenkert megmentői: A Niue-misszió, Protegendo o Paraíso: A História de Niue, Protegiendo el paraíso: La isla de Niue

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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