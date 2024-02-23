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Poster of Kuba
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Kuba
6.8

Kuba

, 2024
Kuba
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Kuba
6.8

Synopsis

Football is much more than a simple game. It is a passion that connects people from all over the world. The players themselves have the unique ability to capture the hearts of fans and create a deep emotional connection with them. One of these outstanding players, who impresses not only with his footballing brilliance, but also with his impressive personality and life story, is Jakub Blaszczykowski. In this documentary about Jakub, also affectionately known as "Kuba", Jan Dybus tells the inspiring story of a man who consciously decided to pursue a career in football.

Cast

Jakub Blaszczykowski
Self
Jerzy Brzeczek
Self
Jürgen Klopp
Self
Robert Lewandowski
Self
Adam Nawalka
Self
Director Jan Dybus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 February 2024
World premiere 23 February 2024
Also known as
Kuba

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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