Football is much more than a simple game. It is a passion that connects people from all over the world. The players themselves have the unique ability to capture the hearts of fans and create a deep emotional connection with them. One of these outstanding players, who impresses not only with his footballing brilliance, but also with his impressive personality and life story, is Jakub Blaszczykowski. In this documentary about Jakub, also affectionately known as "Kuba", Jan Dybus tells the inspiring story of a man who consciously decided to pursue a career in football.