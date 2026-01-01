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Poster of Pisma s Letuchego ostrova
Kinoafisha Films Pisma s Letuchego ostrova

Pisma s Letuchego ostrova

, 2022
Pisma s Letuchego ostrova
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pisma s Letuchego ostrova

Cast

Maksim Mishkevich
Lyosha
Nikolay Sonin
Ded
Anastasiya Nikitina
Lena
Director Kirill Veselov
Writer Kirill Veselov
Composer Anton Yampolskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2022
Budget 300,000 RUR
Also known as
Pisma s Letuchego ostrova

Film rating

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