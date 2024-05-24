7.3South Park: The End Of Obesity
South Park: The End of Obesity, 2024
USA / Animation / 18+
Synopsis
The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.
Cast
Director Trey Parker
Writer Jonathan Kimmel, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Brian Graden
Composer Jamie Dunlap
Animated film details
Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 May 2024
World premiere 24 May 2024
Production Comedy Partners, Important Films, MTV Entertainment Studios
Also known as
South Park: The End of Obesity, South Park: El fin de la obesidad, Miasteczko South Park: Koniec otyłości, South Park : La Fin de l'obésité, South Park: A kövérség véget ér, South Park: Das Ende der Fettleibigkeit, South Park: O Fim da Obesidade, Південний Парк: Кінець ожиріння, Южный Парк: Конец ожирения, South Park: Das Ende des Übergewichts, South Park: Het Einde van Obesitas
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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