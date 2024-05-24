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Poster of South Park: The End of Obesity
7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films South Park: The End of Obesity
7.3

South Park: The End of Obesity

, 2024
South Park: The End Of Obesity
USA / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of South Park: The End of Obesity
7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity - Teaser
South Park: The End of Obesity  Teaser

Synopsis

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.

Cast

Trey Parker
Trey Parker
Eric Cartman
Trey Parker
Trey Parker
Eric Cartman
Matt Stone
Matt Stone
Butters Stotch
Matt Stone
Matt Stone
Butters Stotch
Matt Stone
Matt Stone
Butters Stotch
April Stewart
April Stewart
Shelly Marsh
April Stewart
April Stewart
Shelly Marsh
April Stewart
April Stewart
Shelly Marsh
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Linda Stotch
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Linda Stotch
Mona Marshall
Mona Marshall
Linda Stotch
Kimberly Brooks
Kimberly Brooks
Linda Black
Director Trey Parker
Writer Jonathan Kimmel, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Brian Graden
Composer Jamie Dunlap
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 May 2024
World premiere 24 May 2024
Production Comedy Partners, Important Films, MTV Entertainment Studios
Also known as
South Park: The End of Obesity, South Park: El fin de la obesidad, Miasteczko South Park: Koniec otyłości, South Park : La Fin de l'obésité, South Park: A kövérség véget ér, South Park: Das Ende der Fettleibigkeit, South Park: O Fim da Obesidade, Південний Парк: Кінець ожиріння, Южный Парк: Конец ожирения, South Park: Das Ende des Übergewichts, South Park: Het Einde van Obesitas

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
South Park: The End of Obesity - Teaser
South Park: The End of Obesity Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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