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The Scurry
The Scurry
The Scurry
Great Britain / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Ella Purnell
Rhys Ifans
Antonia Thomas
Paapa Essiedu
Olivia Cooke
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Daniel Mays
Grant
John Macmillan
Beau Gadsdon
Jordan
Jake Davies
T. Taylor
Leah Harvey
Officer Wainwright
Henry Lawfull
Director
Craig Roberts
Writer
Tim Telling
Composer
Arthur Sharpe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
0
Production
Cliff Edge Pictures, Water & Power Productions, Circus Studios
Also known as
The Scurry
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Film rating
0.0
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