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Kinoafisha Films The Scurry

The Scurry

The Scurry
Great Britain / Comedy, Horror / 18+

Cast

Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell
Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans
Antonia Thomas
Antonia Thomas
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu
Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Daniel Mays
Daniel Mays
Grant
John Macmillan
John Macmillan
Beau Gadsdon
Beau Gadsdon
Jordan
Jake Davies
T. Taylor
Leah Harvey
Leah Harvey
Officer Wainwright
Henry Lawfull
Director Craig Roberts
Writer Tim Telling
Composer Arthur Sharpe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 0
Production Cliff Edge Pictures, Water & Power Productions, Circus Studios
Also known as
The Scurry

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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