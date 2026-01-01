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Poster of W Strone Slonca
Kinoafisha Films W Strone Slonca

W Strone Slonca

, 2019
W Strone Slonca
Poland / Drama, Short / 18+
Poster of W Strone Slonca

Cast

Marta Andrasiewicz
Wojciech Bartoszek
Faustyna Kazimierska
Kalina Kolodziejska
Anna Kowalczyk
Pawel Kuzma
Ireneusz Pastuszak
Aleksandra Skraba
Dawid Szpara
Director Michal Wojtasik
Writer Michal Wojtasik
Composer Lukasz Olszówka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 14 minutes
Production year 2019
Also known as
W strone slonca, W stronę słońca

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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