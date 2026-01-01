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W Strone Slonca
W Strone Slonca
, 2019
W Strone Slonca
Poland / Drama, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Marta Andrasiewicz
Wojciech Bartoszek
Faustyna Kazimierska
Kalina Kolodziejska
Anna Kowalczyk
Pawel Kuzma
Ireneusz Pastuszak
Aleksandra Skraba
Dawid Szpara
Director
Michal Wojtasik
Writer
Michal Wojtasik
Composer
Lukasz Olszówka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
14 minutes
Production year
2019
Also known as
W strone slonca, W stronę słońca
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