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3.8
Kinoafisha Films Gizlenen
3.8

Gizlenen

, 2024
Gizlenen
Turkey / Horror / 18+
3.8

Cast

Ümit Can Kaya
Melek Sezer
Arzu Suriçi
Director Levent Demirci, Battal Karslioglu
Writer Battal Karslioglu
Composer Battal Karslioglu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 May 2024
Release date
20 June 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
24 May 2024 Turkey 16+
Budget $50,000
Worldwide Gross $11,227
Production BPM Film
Also known as
Gizlenen

Film rating

3.8
Rate 12 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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