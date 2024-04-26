Adventures await when new lovers are separated by a chainsaw killer.
CountryEstonia
Runtime1 hour 57 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere25 November 2025
World premiere26 April 2024
Release date
20 December 2024
Estonia
ProductionMarani Bros
Also known as
Chainsaws Were Singing, Ballada piłą mechaniczną, Cantaban las motosierras, Kad motorzāģi dziedāja, Las motosierras cantan, Le motoseghe cantavano, Mootorsaed laulsid, Quando as Motosserras Cantavam, Už ty pilky dozpívaly, Τα πριόνια τραγουδούν ακόμα, Бензопилы пели, И запели бензопилы, Резачките пееха, Спів бензопилок, 电锯在唱歌