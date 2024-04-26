Menu
Poster of Chainsaws Were Singing
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Chainsaws Were Singing

Chainsaws Were Singing

Chainsaws Were Singing 18+
Synopsis

Adventures await when new lovers are separated by a chainsaw killer.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 November 2025
World premiere 26 April 2024
Release date
20 December 2024 Estonia
Production Marani Bros
Also known as
Chainsaws Were Singing, Ballada piłą mechaniczną, Cantaban las motosierras, Kad motorzāģi dziedāja, Las motosierras cantan, Le motoseghe cantavano, Mootorsaed laulsid, Quando as Motosserras Cantavam, Už ty pilky dozpívaly, Τα πριόνια τραγουδούν ακόμα, Бензопилы пели, И запели бензопилы, Резачките пееха, Спів бензопилок, 电锯在唱歌
Director
Sander Maran
Cast
Karl Ilves
Laura Niils
Martin Ruus
Janno Puusepp
Rita Rätsepp
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
