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8.3
Kinoafisha Films Tehachapi
8.3

Tehachapi

, 2023
Tehachapi
France / Documentary / 18+
8.3
Director JR
Composer Enfant Sauvage
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 September 2023
Release date
12 June 2024 France
Budget $250,000
Production JRSA, MK Productions, Ciné-tamaris
Also known as
Tehachapi, Τεχατσάπι

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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