Kinoafisha Films Johnnie Waterman

Johnnie Waterman

Jancio Wodnik 18+
Synopsis

On the road wandering minstrel finds a mare, which, upholstered and sickly, is dying. He buries mare and casts a curse in the village where the animal was tortured. In the village lives Jańcio, a philosopher, a man loving life and his young wife, Weronka. Jańcio lives in harmony with God and is not expecting that he will be put to the test by him. He is convinced he has the power to make miracles. He leaves his pregnant wife, and goes to see the world, promising to return before the due date.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 17 February 1994
Release date
17 February 1994 Poland
Production Telewizja Polska (TVP), Vacek Film
Also known as
Jancio Wodnik, Jańcio Wodnik, Johnnie the Aquarius, Johnnie Waterman, Янчо-Водяной
Director
Jan Jakub Kolski
Cast
Franciszek Pieczka
Franciszek Pieczka
Grazyna Blecka-Kolska
Boguslaw Linda
Boguslaw Linda
Katarzyna Aleksandrowicz
Wiesław Cichy
Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
