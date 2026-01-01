On the road wandering minstrel finds a mare, which, upholstered and sickly, is dying. He buries mare and casts a curse in the village where the animal was tortured. In the village lives Jańcio, a philosopher, a man loving life and his young wife, Weronka. Jańcio lives in harmony with God and is not expecting that he will be put to the test by him. He is convinced he has the power to make miracles. He leaves his pregnant wife, and goes to see the world, promising to return before the due date.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 41 minutes
Production year1993
World premiere17 February 1994
Release date
17 February 1994
Poland
ProductionTelewizja Polska (TVP), Vacek Film
Also known as
Jancio Wodnik, Jańcio Wodnik, Johnnie the Aquarius, Johnnie Waterman, Янчо-Водяной