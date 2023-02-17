Growing up on the grounds of one of Germany's largest psychiatric hospitals is somehow - different. For Joachim, the director's youngest son, the patients are like family. They are also much nicer to him than his two older brothers, who drive him into fits of rage. His mother, painting watercolors, longs for Italian summer nights instead of constant German rain, while his father secretly, but not discreetly enough, goes his own way. But while Joachim slowly grows up, his world, not only through the loss of his first love, gets more and more cracks...
CountryBelgium / Germany
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere17 February 2023
Release date
23 February 2023
Germany
12
Worldwide Gross$4,282,908
ProductionKomplizen Film, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, Frakas Productions
Also known as
Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war, When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before, Kiedy znów będzie tak, jak nigdy nie było, Quando tutto tornerà a essere come non è mai stato, Когда все снова будет так, как никогда не было