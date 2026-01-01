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Well of Dreams
Well of Dreams
, 2024
Well of Dreams
Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Cast
Adbul Rahmam
Adbul Rahmam
Reema Jaan
Reema Jaan
Asif Ali Chita
Asif Ali Chita
Director
Pawel Tarasiewicz
Writer
Pawel Tarasiewicz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Production year
2024
Production
Amondo Films
Also known as
Well of Dreams
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