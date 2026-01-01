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The Bookie & the Bruiser
The Bookie & the Bruiser
The Bookie & the Bruiser
USA / Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Cast
Adrien Brody
Vince Vaughn
Boscolo
Theo James
Rivner
Fred Melamed
Luca Cavicci
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Augie and Bernard
Stephen Tzaras
Italian Mobster
Stephen Tzaras
Italian Mobster
Shawn Doyle
Hannah Galway
Joan
John Tokatlidis
Lorenzo
Karen Cliche
Vivian
Geoff Meech
Matteo Malvezzi
Director
S. Craig Zahler
Writer
S. Craig Zahler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
C2 Motion Picture Group, Giovanni Entertainment, Keep Your Head
Also known as
The Bookie & the Bruiser, Christmas Mysteries, The Bookie and the Bruiser
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