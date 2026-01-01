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Kinoafisha Films The Bookie & the Bruiser

The Bookie & the Bruiser

The Bookie & the Bruiser
USA / Crime, Thriller / 18+

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Boscolo
Theo James
Theo James
Rivner
Fred Melamed
Fred Melamed
Luca Cavicci
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Augie and Bernard
Stephen Tzaras
Italian Mobster
Stephen Tzaras
Italian Mobster
Shawn Doyle
Hannah Galway
Joan
John Tokatlidis
Lorenzo
Karen Cliche
Vivian
Geoff Meech
Matteo Malvezzi
Director S. Craig Zahler
Writer S. Craig Zahler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production C2 Motion Picture Group, Giovanni Entertainment, Keep Your Head
Also known as
The Bookie & the Bruiser, Christmas Mysteries, The Bookie and the Bruiser

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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