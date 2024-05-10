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Sipi Pelle TV-starana
Sipi Pelle TV-starana
, 2024
Sipi Pelle TV-starana
Finland / Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Cast
Teppo Kerkkä
Sipi Pelle
Paul Cowell
Ohjaaja
Ismo Kotro
Maatalon isäntä
Jarmo Mäkinen
Kanavapomo
Rami Rusinen
Tuottaja
Sonja Torniainen
Assari
Teemu Virtanen
juontaja Teemu Virtanen
Sanna Maksimainen
Sipi Pellen vaimo
Marko Liikaluoma
kuvaaja Koistinen
Pasi Pasanen
Yrityskonsultti
Director
Janne Nykänen
Writer
Janne Nykänen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 May 2024
Release date
10 May 2024
Finland
S
Also known as
Sipi Pelle TV-starana
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