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Kinoafisha Films Sipi Pelle TV-starana

Sipi Pelle TV-starana

, 2024
Sipi Pelle TV-starana
Finland / Family / 18+

Cast

Teppo Kerkkä
Sipi Pelle
Paul Cowell
Ohjaaja
Ismo Kotro
Maatalon isäntä
Jarmo Mäkinen
Jarmo Mäkinen
Kanavapomo
Rami Rusinen
Tuottaja
Sonja Torniainen
Assari
Teemu Virtanen
juontaja Teemu Virtanen
Sanna Maksimainen
Sipi Pellen vaimo
Marko Liikaluoma
kuvaaja Koistinen
Pasi Pasanen
Yrityskonsultti
Director Janne Nykänen
Writer Janne Nykänen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 May 2024
Release date
10 May 2024 Finland S
Also known as
Sipi Pelle TV-starana

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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