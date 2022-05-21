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Poster of Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires
7.3

Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires

, 2022
Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires
7.3

Synopsis

There is no painter in the world both more famous and less known than Edvard Munch. The debt contemporary culture has towards Munch is impressive, from Andy Warhol to Ingmar Bergman, from Marina Abramovich to Jasper Johns. If his painting has become a symbol and at the same time an omen of the tragedies of the twentieth century, his art has travelled new and experimental roads of extraordinary modernity. Today, however, it is his city, Oslo, which sets a turning point for the knowledge of Munch: the birth of a new museum opened in Fall 2021. The documentary will start from there to shed light on a man and an artist with singular charm, a precursor and a master.

Cast

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
Narrator
Leif Ove Andsnes
Self - Interviewee
Giulia Bartrum
Self - Interviewee
Elio Grazioli
Self - Interviewee
Stein Olav Henrichsen
Self - Interviewee
Iver Kleive
Self - Interviewee
Sue Prideaux
Self - Interviewee
Frode Sandvik
Self - Interviewee
Jon-Ove Steihaug
Self - Interviewee
Øyvind Storm Bjerke
Self - Interviewee
Director Michele Mally
Writer Michele Mally, Arianna Marelli
Composer Maximilien Zaganelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 September 2024
World premiere 21 May 2022
Release date
11 December 2025 Brazil
7 November 2022 Czechia
4 March 2025 Latvia N12
22 October 2022 Norway
16 February 2026 Poland
28 August 2024 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $14,647
Production 3D Produzioni, Nexo Digital
Also known as
Munch: Love, Ghosts and Lady Vampires, Munch - Amori, fantasmi e donne vampiro, Munch: Amor, Fantasmas e Vampiras, Munch: Dragoste, fantome și vampiri nobili

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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