There is no painter in the world both more famous and less known than Edvard Munch. The debt contemporary culture has towards Munch is impressive, from Andy Warhol to Ingmar Bergman, from Marina Abramovich to Jasper Johns. If his painting has become a symbol and at the same time an omen of the tragedies of the twentieth century, his art has travelled new and experimental roads of extraordinary modernity. Today, however, it is his city, Oslo, which sets a turning point for the knowledge of Munch: the birth of a new museum opened in Fall 2021. The documentary will start from there to shed light on a man and an artist with singular charm, a precursor and a master.