Earthquake Awards

Awards and nominations of Earthquake 1974

Academy Awards, USA 1975 Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Sound
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
