Kinoafisha Films Endless Summer Syndrome

Endless Summer Syndrome

Le syndrome de l'été sans fin 18+
Synopsis

When the mother of two adoptees is tipped off about the possible affair her husband may be having with one of their children, her sense of duty takes a macabre turn.
Country Czechia / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 11 July 2024
World premiere 16 October 2023
Release date
11 July 2024 Spain 16
Budget €780,000
Production Libra Rising, I/O post
Also known as
Le syndrome de l'été sans fin, Endless Summer Syndrome, A végtelen nyár-szindróma, El sindrome de un verano sin fin, El síndrome de un verano sin fin, Lõpmatu suve sündroom, Sonsuz Yaz Sendromu, Синдром бесконечного лета
Director
Kaveh Daneshmand
Cast
Sophie Colon
Mathéo Capelli
Gem Deger
Frédérika Milano
Roland Plantin
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
