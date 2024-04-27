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Poster of Darkdog Lockdown
Kinoafisha Films Darkdog Lockdown

Darkdog Lockdown

, 2023
Darkdog Lockdown
Thailand / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Darkdog Lockdown

Cast

Chutirada Junthit
Runglawan Thonahongsa
Janet Khiew
Joey Chernyim
Panchawit Kittitarasup
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 April 2024
World premiere 27 April 2024

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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