Poster of Richelieu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Richelieu

Richelieu

Richelieu 18+
Synopsis

A French-to-Spanish interpreter working for a food processing plant that hires seasonal workers from Guatemala is, at first determined to obey the sometimes excessive directives of the young boss, but she befriends the workers and tries to defend them against the exploitation they suffer.
Country Canada / France / Guatemala
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 December 2023
World premiere 8 June 2023
Release date
1 September 2023 Canada
5 June 2024 France
Production Le Foyer Films, TS Productions, JPL Films
Also known as
Richelieu, Dissidente, Pracovní síla, Temporaries, Vendégmunkások, Ρισελιέ, Ришелье
Director
Pier-Philippe Chevigny
Cast
Ariane Castellanos
Marc-André Grondin
Marc-André Grondin
Nelson Coronado
Marc Beaupré
Micheline Bernard
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
