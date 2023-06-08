A French-to-Spanish interpreter working for a food processing plant that hires seasonal workers from Guatemala is, at first determined to obey the sometimes excessive directives of the young boss, but she befriends the workers and tries to defend them against the exploitation they suffer.
CountryCanada / France / Guatemala
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere15 December 2023
World premiere8 June 2023
Release date
1 September 2023
Canada
5 June 2024
France
ProductionLe Foyer Films, TS Productions, JPL Films
Also known as
Richelieu, Dissidente, Pracovní síla, Temporaries, Vendégmunkások, Ρισελιέ, Ришелье