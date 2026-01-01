Menu
Films
Kneecap
Kneecap Awards
Awards and nominations of Kneecap 2024
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2024
NEXT
Winner
NEXT Innovator Award
Nominee
