Fioretta
1 poster
Fioretta

Fioretta

Fioretta 18+
Synopsis

Randy Schoenberg (grandson of the famous composer) and his 18-year-old son Joey journey through Europe and the centuries to reclaim 500 years of family history.
Country Czechia / USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 October 2023
Production Rubber Ring Films, Stone Canyon Entertainment, Monolithic Films
Also known as
Fioretta
Director
Matthew Mishory
Cast
Filip Finkelstejn
E. Randol Schoenberg
Nolan Lebovitz
Jaroslav Achab Haidler
Joey Schoenberg
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
