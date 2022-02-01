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Poster of Motherless
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Motherless
4.5

Motherless

, 2022
Bi madar
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Motherless
4.5

Synopsis

An educated, middle aged couple, Amir Ali and Marjan, lead a quiet life. When Marjan insists on renting a womb and a surrogate mother enters their life, unintentionally they go through different tests and face moral dilemmas.

Cast

Amir Aghaee
Amirali
Mitra Hajjar
Marjan
Pardis Pourabedini
Mahrouz
Pejman Jamshidi
Mahmoud
Ali Oji
Bita Azizoghli
Amir Reza Jokar
Fatemeh Mirzaei
Shirin Zabetian
Afsane Ahmadian
Director Morteza Fatemi
Writer Morteza Fatemi
Composer Bamdad Afshar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 February 2022
Release date
1 February 2022 Iran
Also known as
Bi madar, Motherless

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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