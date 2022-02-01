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Motherless
4.5
Motherless
, 2022
Bi madar
Iran / Drama / 18+
About
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Posters
4.5
Synopsis
An educated, middle aged couple, Amir Ali and Marjan, lead a quiet life. When Marjan insists on renting a womb and a surrogate mother enters their life, unintentionally they go through different tests and face moral dilemmas.
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Cast
Amir Aghaee
Amirali
Mitra Hajjar
Marjan
Pardis Pourabedini
Mahrouz
Pejman Jamshidi
Mahmoud
Ali Oji
Bita Azizoghli
Amir Reza Jokar
Fatemeh Mirzaei
Shirin Zabetian
Afsane Ahmadian
Director
Morteza Fatemi
Writer
Morteza Fatemi
Composer
Bamdad Afshar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
1 February 2022
Release date
1 February 2022
Iran
Also known as
Bi madar, Motherless
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Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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