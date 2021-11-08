Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Napoleon: In the Name of Art
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Napoleon: In the Name of Art
6.9

Napoleon: In the Name of Art

, 2021
Napoleone - Nel nome dell'arte
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Napoleon: In the Name of Art
6.9

Synopsis

After Jesus Christ, Napoleon is the most famous man in history. The documentary tells how Bonaparte's passion - sometimes Bonaparte's obsession - for art and knowledge, has changed the face of modern culture: from the birth of schools, libraries and public museums (including Brera and the Louvre) to foundation of Egyptology thanks to the Egyptian campaign, from the extraordinary archaeological discoveries to the looting of works of art, up to the paintings and sculptures dedicated to him.

Cast

James Bradburne
Self - Director of Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Braidense
Giuseppina Bridelli
Self - Mezzosoprano Soloist
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Self - Host
Charles Napoléon
Self - Politician
Marco Pace
Self - Music Director
Director Giovanni Piscaglia
Writer Didi Gnocchi, Matteo Moneta
Composer Remo Anzovino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 8 November 2021
Release date
11 April 2022 Czechia
13 May 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $18,889
Production 3D Produzioni, Gallerie d'Italia, Intesa San Paolo
Also known as
Napoleone - Nel nome dell'arte, Napoleon: In the Name of Art, Napoleon - In the Name of Art, Napoleão - Em Nome da Arte, Napoleon - În numele artei, Napóleon 200, Napoleón: en el nombre del arte, Napoleon. W imię sztuki

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 22 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more