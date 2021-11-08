6.9Napoleone - Nel nome dell'arte
Napoleon: In the Name of Art, 2021
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Synopsis
After Jesus Christ, Napoleon is the most famous man in history. The documentary tells how Bonaparte's passion - sometimes Bonaparte's obsession - for art and knowledge, has changed the face of modern culture: from the birth of schools, libraries and public museums (including Brera and the Louvre) to foundation of Egyptology thanks to the Egyptian campaign, from the extraordinary archaeological discoveries to the looting of works of art, up to the paintings and sculptures dedicated to him.
Cast
James Bradburne
Self - Director of Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Braidense
Giuseppina Bridelli
Self - Mezzosoprano Soloist
Charles Napoléon
Self - Politician
Marco Pace
Self - Music Director
Director Giovanni Piscaglia
Writer Didi Gnocchi, Matteo Moneta
Composer Remo Anzovino
Film details
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 8 November 2021
Release date
|11 April 2022
|Czechia
|13 May 2024
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $18,889
Production 3D Produzioni, Gallerie d'Italia, Intesa San Paolo
Also known as
Napoleone - Nel nome dell'arte, Napoleon: In the Name of Art, Napoleon - In the Name of Art, Napoleão - Em Nome da Arte, Napoleon - În numele artei, Napóleon 200, Napoleón: en el nombre del arte, Napoleon. W imię sztuki
Updated 22 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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