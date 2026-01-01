Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Of Medicine and Miracles
9.2
Kinoafisha Films Of Medicine and Miracles
9.2

Of Medicine and Miracles

, 2022
Of Medicine and Miracles
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Of Medicine and Miracles
9.2

Synopsis

Chronicles the monumental task of curing cancer, as seen through the harrowing experiences of one young girl, her family, and a doctor on a mission.
Director Ross Kauffman
Composer Amie Doherty, Tom Paul
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Red Light Films
Also known as
Of Medicine and Miracles

Film rating

9.2
Rate 10 votes
9.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more