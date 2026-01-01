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9.2
Kinoafisha
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Of Medicine and Miracles
9.2
Of Medicine and Miracles
, 2022
Of Medicine and Miracles
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
9.2
Synopsis
Chronicles the monumental task of curing cancer, as seen through the harrowing experiences of one young girl, her family, and a doctor on a mission.
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Director
Ross Kauffman
Composer
Amie Doherty
,
Tom Paul
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2022
Production
Red Light Films
Also known as
Of Medicine and Miracles
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Film rating
9.2
Rate
10
votes
9.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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