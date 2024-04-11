Menu
Russian
Poster of Our Men. Afghan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Our Men. Afghan

Our Men. Afghan

Біздің жігіттер. Афган 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A large number of drugs enter Kazakhstan from Afghanistan. To stop this, a special group must be created. The Ministry decides to send intelligence officer Oraz and two of his friends there, who participated in the war in Afghanistan and know the country well. The three veterans are joined by a young scout who despises the "old men". They will have to solve the drug problem, despite the conflict between two generations.

Our Men. Afghan - trailer
Our Men. Afghan  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 April 2024
Release date
11 April 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
9 May 2024 Uzbekistan 16+
Production Filmmakers
Also known as
Bizdin zhigitter. Afghan, Our Men. Afghan, Біздің жігіттер. Афган, Nossos Caras. Afegão, Our Guys. Afghan, Наши парни. Афган, Наші хлопці. Афган, 我らが兵士たち：アフガン
Director
Yerassyl Baibol
Cast
Almat Sakatov
Beynur Baimuhambetov
Ulan Nusipali
Erkebulan Toktar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Nurislam Kinbaev 7 April 2024, 10:42
Трейлер бомба надеюсь фильм тоже таким будеть советую пойти на этот фильм!!!
Бекжан Болатов 19 April 2024, 14:59
Жақсы кино. Жақсы түсірген
Барып қайтуға. Тұрарлық кино
Film Trailers All trailers
Our Men. Afghan - trailer
Our Men. Afghan Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
