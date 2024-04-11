A large number of drugs enter Kazakhstan from Afghanistan. To stop this, a special group must be created. The Ministry decides to send intelligence officer Oraz and two of his friends there, who participated in the war in Afghanistan and know the country well. The three veterans are joined by a young scout who despises the "old men". They will have to solve the drug problem, despite the conflict between two generations.
|11 April 2024
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|9 May 2024
|Uzbekistan
|16+
Барып қайтуға. Тұрарлық кино