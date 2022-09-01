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Poster of Godard Cinema
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Godard Cinema
6.9

Godard Cinema

, 2022
Godard, seul le cinéma
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Godard Cinema
6.9

Synopsis

Jean-Luc Godard is synonymous with cinema. With the release of Breathless in 1960, he established himself overnight as a cinematic rebel and symbol for the era's progressive and anti-war youth. Sixty-two years and 140 films later, Godard is among the most renowned artists of all time, taught in every film school yet still shrouded in mystery. One of the founders of the French New Wave, political agitator, revolutionary misanthrope, film theorist and critic, the list of his descriptors goes on and on. Godard Cinema offers an opportunity for film lovers to look back at his career and the subjects and themes that obsessed him, while paying tribute to the ineffable essence of the most revered French director of all time.

Cast

Guillaume Gouix
Guillaume Gouix
Narrator
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Self
Macha Méril
Macha Méril
Self
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Self
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Mireille Darc
Jean Yanne
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
François Truffaut
François Truffaut
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Dick Cavett
Director Cyril Leuthy
Writer Philippe Baillon, Frédéric Gazeau, Cyril Leuthy
Composer Thomas Dappelo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 February 2023
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
5 June 2023 France
15 December 2023 Taiwan 6+
Worldwide Gross $23,257
Production 10.7 Production, ARTE France - Unité Arts et Spectacles, L'Ina
Also known as
Godard, seul le cinéma, Godard Cinema, Godard - bara film, Godard - Kino ohne Kompromisse, Godard - vain elokuvaa, Godard seul le cinéma, Godard, Člověk-Film, Godard: Samo film, Godardovo filmsko nasljeđe, Jean-Luc Godard - Kino ohne Kompromisse, Kino według Godarda, ジャン＝リュック・ゴダール 反逆の映画作家（シネアスト）, 像高達一樣寂寞

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
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