Jean-Luc Godard is synonymous with cinema. With the release of Breathless in 1960, he established himself overnight as a cinematic rebel and symbol for the era's progressive and anti-war youth. Sixty-two years and 140 films later, Godard is among the most renowned artists of all time, taught in every film school yet still shrouded in mystery. One of the founders of the French New Wave, political agitator, revolutionary misanthrope, film theorist and critic, the list of his descriptors goes on and on. Godard Cinema offers an opportunity for film lovers to look back at his career and the subjects and themes that obsessed him, while paying tribute to the ineffable essence of the most revered French director of all time.
Production10.7 Production, ARTE France - Unité Arts et Spectacles, L'Ina
Also known as
Godard, seul le cinéma, Godard Cinema, Godard - bara film, Godard - Kino ohne Kompromisse, Godard - vain elokuvaa, Godard seul le cinéma, Godard, Člověk-Film, Godard: Samo film, Godardovo filmsko nasljeđe, Jean-Luc Godard - Kino ohne Kompromisse, Kino według Godarda, ジャン＝リュック・ゴダール 反逆の映画作家（シネアスト）, 像高達一樣寂寞
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.