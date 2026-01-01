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Kinoafisha Films Lear Rex

Lear Rex

Lear Rex
Cayman Islands / Drama / 18+

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Goneril
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
King Lear
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Fool
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
Regan
Ted Levine
Ted Levine
Kent
LaKeith Stanfield
LaKeith Stanfield
Edmund
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Albany
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Cornwall
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Poor Tom
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Cordelia
Ryan McParland
King of France
Director Bernard Rose
Writer Bernard Rose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Cayman Islands
Production year 0
Production Barry Navidi Productions, Formosa Group, Gold Tree Studios
Also known as
Lear Rex

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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