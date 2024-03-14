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Poster of Limits of Europe
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Limits of Europe
6.9

Limits of Europe

, 2024
Hranice Evropy
Czechia, France, Slovakia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Limits of Europe
6.9

Synopsis

A prominent Czech journalist Saša Uhlová leaves her family and joins “cheap labour force” in Western Europe. Undercover, she works at an asparagus farm in Germany, tries her hand as a maid at a hotel in Ireland and takes care of the elderly in France. She experiences first-hand the struggles of Eastern European low-wage workers whose sacrifice and hard work allow for the Western society’s comfort. What is the real price that Europe pays for exploiting its own citizens? How do the lives of economic migrants, who have been forced to leave their children and elderly parents, look like? And why are privileged Europeans looking the other way?

Cast

Sasa Uhlova
Self
Director Apolena Rychlíková
Writer Apolena Rychlíková
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / France / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 March 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
Release date
4 April 2024 Czechia
Production Ceská Televize, Hypermarket Film, Kolam productions
Also known as
Hranice Evropy, Die Unsichtbaren - Arbeiterinnen aus Osteuropa, Granice Europy, Invisibles - Les travailleurs de l'Europe de l'Est, Limits of Europe

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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