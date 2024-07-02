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Poster of Tiny Lights
6.4
Tiny Lights - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tiny Lights
6.4

Tiny Lights

, 2024
Svetylka
Slovakia, Czechia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Tiny Lights
6.4
Tiny Lights - Trailer
Tiny Lights  Trailer

Cast

Mia Bankó
Amálka
Veronika Zilková
Babicka
Martin Finger
Deda
Elizaveta Maximová
Máma
Jenovéfa Boková
Sousedka
Marek Geisberg
Táta
Eric Cénat
Andree
Eric Cénat
Andree
Berenika Panesova
Barca
Ales Bílík
Soused
Director Beata Parkanová
Writer Beata Parkanová
Composer Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 July 2024
Release date
16 January 2025 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $4,236
Production Azyl Production, Bontonfilm Studios, Love.FRAME
Also known as
Svetýlka, Światełka, Tiny Lights

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 17 January 2025

Film Trailers

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Tiny Lights - Trailer
Tiny Lights Trailer
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