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6.4
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Tiny Lights
6.4
Tiny Lights
, 2024
Svetylka
Slovakia, Czechia / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Tiny Lights
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Mia Bankó
Amálka
Veronika Zilková
Babicka
Martin Finger
Deda
Elizaveta Maximová
Máma
Jenovéfa Boková
Sousedka
Marek Geisberg
Táta
Eric Cénat
Andree
Eric Cénat
Andree
Berenika Panesova
Barca
Ales Bílík
Soused
Director
Beata Parkanová
Writer
Beata Parkanová
Composer
Michal Novinski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 July 2024
Release date
16 January 2025
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$4,236
Production
Azyl Production, Bontonfilm Studios, Love.FRAME
Also known as
Svetýlka, Światełka, Tiny Lights
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 17 January 2025
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