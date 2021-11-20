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Poster of Seventeeners
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Seventeeners
8.4

Seventeeners

, 2022
Hadinelentu
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Seventeeners
8.4

Synopsis

Hari and Deepa enter a classroom on a Saturday evening after the classes are over. The two 17-years-olds appear to make a video as they indulge in intimacy off-screen. Monday morning, the two are summoned to the principal's office and are told that their video is now on the internet. Their parents are called and given the news of rustication, pending committee decision whether to expel or retain them. The two families are devastated by the news, as they try to pick up the pieces and move forward. At the committee meeting, chaired by the principal, they discuss the fate of Hari and Deepa. Owing to past incidents of misdemeanor, the committee, with the exception of physical trainer Abdul, vote to expel Deepa and retain Hari. But Abdul brings up the caste angle to it. While Hari is a Brahmin boy, Deepa is a Dalit and the issue takes a dramatic turn, leading to irreversible changes in the lives of the stake holders.

Cast

Sherlyn Bhosale
Deepa
Neeraj Matthew
Hari
Rekha Kudligi
Seetha
Bhavani Prakash
Jesse
Ravi Hebballi
Badri
Sudha Belawadi
Aarti
Nagendra Sha
Prasad
Sringeri Ramanna
Mohan
Lakshmi Narayana
Abdul
Manohara
Nandish
Director Prithvi Konanur
Writer Anupama Hegde, Prithvi Konanur
Composer Narendra Kumar j
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 20 November 2021
Budget 4,500,000 INR
Production Konanur Productions
Also known as
Hadinelentu, Seventeeners, 열일곱, 十七禁, Teenagers 17/18

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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