Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Land of Giants
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Land of Giants
8.0

The Land of Giants

, 2023
The Land of Giants
USA / Sport / 18+
Poster of The Land of Giants
8.0

Synopsis

This new ski film explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, learn about the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing.

Cast

Mark Abma
Coline Ballet-Baz
Sammy Carlson
Lars Chickering-Ayers
Emily Childs
Sam Cohen
John Collinson
Karl Fostvedt
Marcus Goguen
Xander Guldman
Director Dustin Lindgren
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 October 2023
Release date
21 February 2024 Kazakhstan 14+
Worldwide Gross $23
Production Matchstick Productions
Also known as
The Land of Giants

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more