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The Land of Giants
8.0
The Land of Giants
, 2023
The Land of Giants
USA / Sport / 18+
About
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Posters
8.0
Synopsis
This new ski film explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, learn about the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing.
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Cast
Mark Abma
Coline Ballet-Baz
Sammy Carlson
Lars Chickering-Ayers
Emily Childs
Sam Cohen
John Collinson
Karl Fostvedt
Marcus Goguen
Xander Guldman
Director
Dustin Lindgren
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
7 October 2023
Release date
21 February 2024
Kazakhstan
14+
Worldwide Gross
$23
Production
Matchstick Productions
Also known as
The Land of Giants
More
Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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