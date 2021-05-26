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Poster of The Ants & the Grasshopper
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Ants & the Grasshopper
7.0

The Ants & the Grasshopper

, 2021
The Ants & the Grasshopper
USA, Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Ants & the Grasshopper
7.0

Synopsis

Anita Chitaya has a gift: she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and maybe she can end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home in Malawi from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. Traveling from Malawi to California to the White House, she meets climate sceptics and despairing farmers. Her journey takes her across all the divisions that shape the USA: from the rural-urban divide, to schisms of race, class and gender, and to the American exceptionalism that remains a part of the culture. It will take all her skill and experience to help Americans recognise, and free themselves from, a logic that is already destroying the Earth.
Director Raj Patel, Zak Piper
Composer Graham Reynolds
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 16 May 2022
World premiere 26 May 2021
Release date
7 March 2024 Poland
Production Bungalow Town Productions, Kartemquin Films
Also known as
The Ants & the Grasshopper, Generation Food

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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