Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Manjummel Boys
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Manjummel Boys, based on a real story, is about a bunch of friends who set out on a trip to Kodaikanal and the events that occur there.

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 May 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
14 March 2024 Czechia
28 February 2024 France 12
22 February 2024 Great Britain 12A
6 April 2024 India U
22 February 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $3,784,106
Production Parava Films, Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Manjummel Boys, Manjummal Boys, Manjummeli poisid, Парни из Манжамелла
Director
Chidambaram
Cast
Lal
Soubin Shahir
Sreenath Bhasi
Chandu Salimkumar
Khalid Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

During the scene where Subhash falls onto the final ledge, he slips slightly but comes to a halt on the edge, despite the surface being slippery. However, the director said in an interview that in the real-life incident the belt Subhash had borrowed from his brother became caught on a rock, preventing him from sliding any further.

Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more