Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hundreds of Beavers
7.7
Hundreds of Beavers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hundreds of Beavers
7.7

Hundreds of Beavers

, 2022
Hundreds of Beavers
USA / Action, Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hundreds of Beavers
7.7
Hundreds of Beavers - Trailer
Hundreds of Beavers  Trailer

Synopsis

In this silent supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper to defeat hundreds of beavers.

Cast

Ryland Brickson Cole Tews
Jean Kayak
Olivia Graves
The Furrier
Wes Tank
The Master Fur Trapper
Doug Mancheski
The Merchant
Luis Rico
The Indian Fur Trapper
Brendan Steere
Mascot
Jon Truei
Mascot
Jay Brown
Mascot
Jason Hoerchner
Mascot
Stephen Cervantes
Mascot
Director Mike Cheslik
Writer Mike Cheslik, Ryland Brickson Cole Tews
Composer Chris Ryan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 March 2024
World premiere 29 September 2022
Release date
16 August 2024 Australia PG
1 February 2024 Azerbaijan
25 March 2026 Belgium 9
9 May 2024 Czechia
13 February 2025 Germany 12
9 July 2024 Great Britain 12A
26 March 2026 Italy
17 April 2026 Japan
1 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024 Moldova
27 August 2026 Netherlands 12
9 February 2024 Poland
29 September 2022 Portugal M/12
1 February 2024 Tajikistan
1 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $150,000
Worldwide Gross $1,529,664
Production SRH
Also known as
Hundreds of Beavers, Cientos de castores, Centenas de Castores, Fever ビーバー!, O Caçador de Peles, Sajad koprad, Setki bobrów, Simtai bebru, Stovky bobrů, Сотни бобров, 狸太怨, 这很河狸

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hundreds of Beavers - Trailer
Hundreds of Beavers Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more