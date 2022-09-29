Cast
Ryland Brickson Cole Tews
Jean Kayak
Olivia Graves
The Furrier
Wes Tank
The Master Fur Trapper
Doug Mancheski
The Merchant
Luis Rico
The Indian Fur Trapper
Cast and Crew
Director
Mike Cheslik
Writer
Mike Cheslik, Ryland Brickson Cole Tews
Composer
Chris Ryan
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 March 2024
World premiere
29 September 2022
Release date
|16 August 2024
|Australia
|
|PG
|1 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|
|
|25 March 2026
|Belgium
|
|9
|9 May 2024
|Czechia
|
|
|13 February 2025
|Germany
|
|12
|9 July 2024
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|26 March 2026
|Italy
|
|
|17 April 2026
|Japan
|
|
|1 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
|9 February 2024
|Moldova
|
|
|27 August 2026
|Netherlands
|
|12
|9 February 2024
|Poland
|
|
|29 September 2022
|Portugal
|
|M/12
|1 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|
|
|1 February 2024
|Uzbekistan
|
|
Budget
$150,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,529,664
Production
SRH
Also known as
Hundreds of Beavers, Cientos de castores, Centenas de Castores, Fever ビーバー!, O Caçador de Peles, Sajad koprad, Setki bobrów, Simtai bebru, Stovky bobrů, Сотни бобров, 狸太怨, 这很河狸