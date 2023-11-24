Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
Kinoafisha
Films
No, no quiero
No, no quiero
, 2023
No, no quiero
Spain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Synopsis
Documentary gives voice to four young people who faced forced marriages due to family impositions and whose testimonies explain how they managed to get out of their ordeal.
Expand
Cast
Juno Alvarez
Nora Haddad
Director
Belén Santos
Writer
Belén Santos
Composer
Sergio de la Puente
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
24 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$2,013
Production
Vértigo Films
Also known as
No, no quiero
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 19 January 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree