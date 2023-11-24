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Poster of No, no quiero
Kinoafisha Films No, no quiero

No, no quiero

, 2023
No, no quiero
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of No, no quiero

Synopsis

Documentary gives voice to four young people who faced forced marriages due to family impositions and whose testimonies explain how they managed to get out of their ordeal.

Cast

Juno Alvarez
Nora Haddad
Director Belén Santos
Writer Belén Santos
Composer Sergio de la Puente
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,013
Production Vértigo Films
Also known as
No, no quiero

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 19 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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