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6.8
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The Duel
6.8
The Duel
, 2010
Anton Chekhov's The Duel
USA / Drama / 18+
About
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6.8
Synopsis
Set in a seaside resort in the Caucasus, the story centers on n'er do well, Laevsky and his illicit relationship with his mistress Nadya. Laevsky has convinced Nadya to leave her husband for him, but now wants to abandon her.
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Cast
Andrew Scott
Laevsky
Fiona Glascott
Nadia
Tobias Menzies
Von Koren
Niall Buggy
Samoylenko
Nicholas Rowe
Sheshkovsky
Michelle Fairley
Marya
Jeremy Swift
Deacon
Goran Kostic
Simon Trinder
Postal Superintendent
Debbie Chazen
Olga
Graham Turner
Atchmianov Senior
Director
Dover Kosashvili
Writer
Mary Bing
,
Anton Chekhov
Composer
Angelo Milli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
28 April 2010
Release date
28 April 2010
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$103,295
Production
Duel Productions
Also known as
Anton Chekhov's The Duel, The Duel, Дуэль
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
Showtimes
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