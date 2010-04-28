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Poster of The Duel
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Duel
6.8

The Duel

, 2010
Anton Chekhov's The Duel
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Duel
6.8

Synopsis

Set in a seaside resort in the Caucasus, the story centers on n'er do well, Laevsky and his illicit relationship with his mistress Nadya. Laevsky has convinced Nadya to leave her husband for him, but now wants to abandon her.

Cast

Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Laevsky
Fiona Glascott
Nadia
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Von Koren
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Samoylenko
Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Sheshkovsky
Michelle Fairley
Michelle Fairley
Marya
Jeremy Swift
Jeremy Swift
Deacon
Goran Kostic
Goran Kostic
Simon Trinder
Postal Superintendent
Debbie Chazen
Olga
Graham Turner
Atchmianov Senior
Director Dover Kosashvili
Writer Mary Bing, Anton Chekhov
Composer Angelo Milli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 28 April 2010
Release date
28 April 2010 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $103,295
Production Duel Productions
Also known as
Anton Chekhov's The Duel, The Duel, Дуэль

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 29 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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