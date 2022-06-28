Three religions. Two men. One mission. Ben has gone off into the desert. In order to escape the matchmaking attempts of his family in Jerusalem, he agrees to fly to Alexandria to save what was once the largest Jewish community in the world, which is desperately short of a tenth man to celebrate Passover. When Ben misses his flight and is subsequently thrown off a bus in the Sinai Desert, a grumpy Bedouin in search of his lost camel becomes Ben’s only hope.
ProductionEnigma Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), ARTE
Also known as
Nicht ganz koscher: Eine göttliche Komödie, No Name Restaurant, Dieu et le chameau, Nicht ganz koscher: No Name Restaurant, Ресторан без имени, Nicht ganz koscher - No Name Restaurant, Nicht ganz koscher - Eine göttliche Komödie