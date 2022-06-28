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Poster of No Name Restaurant
6.8
Kinoafisha Films No Name Restaurant
6.8

No Name Restaurant

, 2022
No Name Restaurant
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of No Name Restaurant
6.8

Synopsis

Three religions. Two men. One mission. Ben has gone off into the desert. In order to escape the matchmaking attempts of his family in Jerusalem, he agrees to fly to Alexandria to save what was once the largest Jewish community in the world, which is desperately short of a tenth man to celebrate Passover. When Ben misses his flight and is subsequently thrown off a bus in the Sinai Desert, a grumpy Bedouin in search of his lost camel becomes Ben’s only hope.

Cast

Makram Khoury
Makram Khoury
Gaon
Luzer Twersky
Ben
Hitham Omari
Adel
Yussuf Abu-Warda
Prefect
Yussuf Abu-Warda
Prefect
Riyad Sliman
Ari
Raida Adon
Ada
Sinai Peter
Yechiel
Josh Sagie
Taxi Driver
Director Stefan Sarazin, Peter Keller
Writer Stefan Sarazin, Peter Keller
Composer Matthias Petsche
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 28 June 2022
Worldwide Gross $43,714
Production Enigma Film, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), ARTE
Also known as
Nicht ganz koscher: Eine göttliche Komödie, No Name Restaurant, Dieu et le chameau, Nicht ganz koscher: No Name Restaurant, Ресторан без имени, Nicht ganz koscher - No Name Restaurant, Nicht ganz koscher - Eine göttliche Komödie

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Updated 25 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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