Gentlemen's Relish
Poster of Gentlemen's Relish
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
2 posters
Gentlemen's Relish

Gentlemen's Relish

Gentlemen's Relish 18+
Synopsis

The career of the once successful classical portraitist, Kingdom Swann, has hit bad times. When a leading gallery rejects his work, he seems at the point of giving up. It is only the support of his housekeeper, Violet Askey, that keeps him going and it is she who encourages him to switch to photography. Soon Swann has developed a healthy (and respectable) business with portraits of naked women in classical and exotic settings. However, the nature of Swann's new work is open to misinterpretation and he finds himself at the centre of a scandal involving the misuse of his pictures by a SOHO pornographer, and the focus of a campaign by suffragettes against the expoitation of women. At the same time, he loses the support of the loyal Violet, who leaps to the wrong conclusion about Swann's relationship with one of his models. When Violet then becomes involved in the suffragette and amti-pornography movements, it seems all may be lost for Swann - both professionally...and personally.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 1 January 2001
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Principal Pictures, Stock Productions
Also known as
Gentlemen's Relish, Ce le place domnilor, Ett pikant ärende, Herrojen herkut, Os Deleites de um Cavalheiro, Мужские радости, Само за джентълмени
Director
Douglas Mackinnon
Cast
Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly
Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire
Douglas Henshall
Douglas Henshall
Nick Stringer
Dominic Mafham
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
