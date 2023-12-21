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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Yanal
8.1
Yanal
, 2023
Yanal
Lebanon / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
8.1
Cast
Adnan Awad
Nehme Badawi
Saad Hamdan
Rayan Harakeh
Haya
Jad Abu Ali
Yanal
Jana Al Hassan
Patricia Ibrahim
Jean Kassis
Liliane Nemri
Dahab
Director
Jad Abu Ali
Writer
Jad Abu Ali
Composer
Jack Berro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Lebanon
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
21 December 2023
Release date
21 December 2023
Lebanon
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$474
Production
Phoenicia Pictures
Also known as
Yanal, يانال
More
Film rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
9.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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