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8.1
Kinoafisha Films Yanal
8.1

Yanal

, 2023
Yanal
Lebanon / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
8.1

Cast

Adnan Awad
Nehme Badawi
Saad Hamdan
Rayan Harakeh
Haya
Jad Abu Ali
Yanal
Jana Al Hassan
Patricia Ibrahim
Jean Kassis
Liliane Nemri
Dahab
Director Jad Abu Ali
Writer Jad Abu Ali
Composer Jack Berro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lebanon
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 December 2023
Release date
21 December 2023 Lebanon
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $474
Production Phoenicia Pictures
Also known as
Yanal, يانال

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
9.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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