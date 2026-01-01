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Samaya krasivaya
Samaya krasivaya
, 2025
Samaya krasivaya
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Cast
Yulia Peresild
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Kristina Babushkina
Kirill Käro
Roman Kurtsyn
Mariya Peresild
Director
Sonya Karpunina
Writer
Sonya Karpunina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
Also known as
Samaya krasivaya, Самая красивая
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