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Poster of Neru
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Neru
7.7

Neru

, 2023
Neru
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Neru
7.7

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Mohanlal
Vijayamohan
Priyamani
Priyamani
Poornima
Anaswara Rajan
Sara
Siddique
Adv. Rajasekharan
Jagadish
Muhammad
Nandu
Santhi Mayadevi
Ahaana
Abraham Jacob
Christopher Joseph (CJ)
Sreedhanya
Parveen
Sankar Induchoodan
Michael
Ganesh Kumar
CI Paul Varghese
Sabeeta George
Ancy (wife of CJ)
Director Jeethu Joseph
Writer Santhi Mayadevi, Jeethu Joseph
Composer Vinayak Sasikumar, Vishnu Shyam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 December 2023
Release date
21 December 2023 India UA
22 December 2023 Ireland 12A
21 December 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $2,093,761
Production Aashirvad Cinemas
Also known as
Neru

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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