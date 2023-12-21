7.7Neru
Neru, 2023
India / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
N/A
Cast
Mohanlal
Vijayamohan
Anaswara Rajan
Sara
Siddique
Adv. Rajasekharan
Jagadish
Muhammad
Nandu
Santhi Mayadevi
Ahaana
Abraham Jacob
Christopher Joseph (CJ)
Sreedhanya
Parveen
Sankar Induchoodan
Michael
Ganesh Kumar
CI Paul Varghese
Sabeeta George
Ancy (wife of CJ)
Director Jeethu Joseph
Writer Santhi Mayadevi, Jeethu Joseph
Composer Vinayak Sasikumar, Vishnu Shyam
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 21 December 2023
Release date
|21 December 2023
|India
|UA
|22 December 2023
|Ireland
|12A
|21 December 2023
|UAE
|TBC
Worldwide Gross $2,093,761
Production Aashirvad Cinemas
Also known as
Neru
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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