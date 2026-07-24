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Kinoafisha Films Maleficent 3

Maleficent 3

Maleficent: Mother of all faeries
USA / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+

Synopsis

Sequel to "Maleficent" and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil".

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Maleficent
Writer Linda Woolverton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production Duncan Henderson Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, The Walt Disney Company
Also known as
Maleficent 3, Tiên Hắc Ám 3, Untitled Third Maleficent

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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