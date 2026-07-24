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Maleficent 3
Maleficent 3
Maleficent: Mother of all faeries
USA / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
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Synopsis
Sequel to "Maleficent" and "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil".
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Cast
Angelina Jolie
Maleficent
Writer
Linda Woolverton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production
Duncan Henderson Productions, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, The Walt Disney Company
Also known as
Maleficent 3, Tiên Hắc Ám 3, Untitled Third Maleficent
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Film rating
0.0
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0
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Updated 24 July 2026
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