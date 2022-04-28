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Poster of Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company
7.7

Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company

, 2022
Into the Weeds
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company
7.7

Synopsis

Dewayne Johnson, a Bay Area groundskeeper, suffered from rashes in 2014 and wondered if they were caused by the herbicide he'd been using for the past couple years. As his health deteriorated, Johnson became the face of a David-and-Goliath legal battle to hold a multi-national agrochemical corporation accountable for a product with allegedly misleading labelling.

Cast

Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson
Self
Cali Baldelomar
Self
Michelle Baldelomar
Self
Michael Baum
Self
Mario Cannon
Self
Arthur Crivella
Self
David J. Dickens
Self
E.R. Elenko
Self
Pedram Esfandiary
Self
Rick Foster
Self
Director Jennifer Baichwal
Writer Jennifer Baichwal, Michael McGowan
Composer Daniel Lanois, Martin Tielli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 December 2023
World premiere 28 April 2022
Production Mercury Films
Also known as
Into the Weeds, Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company, Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs. Monsanto Company, Into the Weeds: Dewayne "Lee" Johnson vs. Monsanto Company, 인투 더 위드: 드웨인 "리" 존슨 vs 몬산토, 잡초 속으로: 드웨인 "리" 존슨 vs 몬산토

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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