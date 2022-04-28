Into the Weeds: Dewayne 'Lee' Johnson vs Monsanto Company
, 2022
Into the Weeds
Canada / Documentary / 18+
7.7
Synopsis
Dewayne Johnson, a Bay Area groundskeeper, suffered from rashes in 2014 and wondered if they were caused by the herbicide he'd been using for the past couple years. As his health deteriorated, Johnson became the face of a David-and-Goliath legal battle to hold a multi-national agrochemical corporation accountable for a product with allegedly misleading labelling.
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Film rating
7.7
Rate10 votes
7.7IMDb
Updated 5 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.