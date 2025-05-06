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Poster of Revers
Kinoafisha Films Revers

Revers

, 2023
Revers
Russia / Ballet / 18+
Poster of Revers

Cast

Roman Anokhin
Maksim Bedrik
Alyona Elyasheva
Anastasiya Eremeeva
Nikita Gergert
Yasmina Ishankulova
Aleksey Kostyushkin
Viktor Marchenko
Director Irina Drozhzhina, Andrey Koltsov
Composer Mikhail Mishchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2023
Also known as
Revers, Реверс

Film rating

0.0
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