Tina (28) lives in what appears to be an idyllic marriage in town on the Adriatic coast. She is a housewife who takes care of their six-year-old daughter, while her husband Frane (32) provides for the family. Their relationship begins to change when Tina expresses her desire to complete the college education she had to abandon due to pregnancy. Despite initially consenting and supporting her, Frane starts showing disapproval, initially through minor acts of sabotage. Over time, conflicts become more frequent, and arguments turn increasingly violent.