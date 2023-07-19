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Poster of Only When I Laugh
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Only When I Laugh
7.6

Only When I Laugh

, 2023
Samo kad se smijem
Croatia, Serbia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Only When I Laugh
7.6

Synopsis

Tina (28) lives in what appears to be an idyllic marriage in town on the Adriatic coast. She is a housewife who takes care of their six-year-old daughter, while her husband Frane (32) provides for the family. Their relationship begins to change when Tina expresses her desire to complete the college education she had to abandon due to pregnancy. Despite initially consenting and supporting her, Frane starts showing disapproval, initially through minor acts of sabotage. Over time, conflicts become more frequent, and arguments turn increasingly violent.

Cast

Tihana Lazovic
Tina
Slavko Sobin
Frane
Jasna Đuričić
Darinka
Elodie Paleka
Mara
Isadora Luque Akrap
Iva Jerkovic Oreski
Mirela Brekalo
Ksenija
Maruska Aras
Dorotea
Marina Redzepovic
Danijela
Stipe Radoja
Stipe
Lana Meniga
Ivana
Aneta Grabovac
Bosiljka
Director Vanja Juranic
Writer Vanja Juranic, Elma Tataragic
Composer Janja Loncar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 July 2023
Release date
23 November 2023 Croatia 15
24 February 2024 Serbia
Budget €800,000
Worldwide Gross $36,163
Production Biberche, Maxima Film
Also known as
Samo kad se smijem, Only When I Laugh

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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